MPL Season 9: RSG Philippines stomps Nexplay EVOS in season opener

MANILA - RSG Philippines kicked off their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 9 run with a win after demolishing Nexplay EVOS, 2-0, in their match-up Saturday.

Nexplay EVOS had the upper hand 2 minutes into the match as they won a skirmish through a 3-2 exchange and piled on a 10-2 kill lead.

But Eman “Emann” Sangco's Beatrix built a power spike mid-game, giving him the strength to burst out even Nexplay EVOS' tanky heroes.

Emann won the MVP honors in Game 1, unscathed and with 4 kills and 5 assists.

With Nexplay not far behind in the mid game of a low-scoring Game 2, RSG's Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto was able to counter Nexplay just as Kenneth "Cadenza" De Castro put out a circling eagle with his Mathilda, drawing a triple kill against Nexplay using his Lancelot.

From there, they did not look back, even as Nexplay held them off until the 21st minute.

Season 8's top rookie Demonkite took the MVP honors in Game 2 with a 5/2/6 kill-death-assist record, and a whopping 92 percent kill participation rate.

Nexplay will try to bounce back against Onic PH on Sunday.