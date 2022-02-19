The MPBL initially set a March 15 opening, but things remained uncertain for now as far as the new season is concerned.

Three teams have already filed a leave of absence: Quezon City, Makati and Cebu.

Cebu has already informed MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes that the owners were looking to sell its franchise.

Owned by International Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cebu was part of the second wave of participants that joined the second season of the MPBL that started the league's expansion along with Makati.

Quezon City, meanwhile, is one of the original founding members of the league in 2018.

This developed as Duremdes told ABS-CBN News he was still awaiting plans from Chooks-to-Go regarding the upcoming season.

Chooks-to-Go took over league operations beginning the previous preseason tournament.

"Hinihintay namin ’yung plano nila and since sila na ang in-charge sa operations, the plan will come from them," Duremdes said in a telephone interview.

Basilan, which won the preseason title on top of the P2-million cash prize, is the favorite to win the coming MPBL season.

The team was also the inaugural champion of the VisMin Super Cup in Pagadian, then the core of the squad, which carried the name Manila AICC, ruled the FilBasket preseason tournament in Subic a few months later.