Jalen Green. File photo

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's been an up and down rookie year for Fil-Am Jalen Green who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Rockets.

He missed a total of 15 games due to minor injuries and his team had its fair share of early losses given its young core and injuries.

Bu lately, things have been looking up for Green who has been averaging almost 16 points per game in his last 10 games.

Green is in Cleveland for the weekend not to take a break but to make history in the All Star Weekend.

First on tap for Green would be the Rising Stars Challenge. At the media practice, Green shared how excited he was to be part of a select top rookies and sophomores in the annual showcase.

"I'm just excited seen everybody here, its been one of my goals coming in to the league so I'm excited. And I'm gonna try take a nap before the game… just go out have fun and play my game and try to win," he said.

But the Rising Stars game won't be the only event Green will partake in. He's set to make history as the first Fil-Am to join the Slam Dunk contest.

"I'm excited for the dunk contest. It's gonna be exciting, there's a lot of talented dunkers in the dunk contest. It's gonna be fun," he said.

When Green steps foot into Saturday Slam Dunk contest, it will bring back memories for fans of Green in the Philippines back in the 2018 NBTC All Stars. Green, who was 16 years old then, rocked the Mall of Asia with his high flying dunks.

Green noted how special it was for him to make it to the NBA All Star Weekend as a rookie amid the challenges he and the Rockets have faced so far.

"I'm gonna feel accomplished just cause I got to this weekend, it's one of the most important weekends of my career. Hopefully there will be more to come, and hope it won't be my last to be around this event," he said.

In the Rising Stars tournament on Friday night, Green and his teammates from Team Worthy fell short of making the finals. But Green put on a show, leading his team with 20 points.

The rising stars tournament was merely a taste of the all star experience for Green.

Tomorrow he has a chance at truly stamping his mark in the league as a young superstar when he shows off his high flying skills at the slam dunk competition.