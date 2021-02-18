PBA: Abueva looks back on partnership with long-time coach Topex

Calvin Abueva acknowledged he will miss his friends at former team Phoenix Super LPG now that he's transferred to Magnolia.

This is especially true with his former coach Topex Robinson, who also coached him during his NCAA days at San Sebastian.

“Siyempre, mami-miss ko,” Abueva said in a recent interview with “2OT.”

The two worked together again when Alaska picked Abueva in the 2012 PBA rookie draft at second overall. Robinson served as one of the Aces' deputy coaches before moving to Phoenix.

They reunited in 2018 when Abueva was traded to the Fuel Masters. Later on, Robinson took over the head coaching reins.

“Simula college, bonding namin ni coach Topex iba. At napunta sa Alaska iba. At napunta dito sa Phoenix iba,” said Abueva, who also got Robinson's support when Abueva was suspended from the league for 16 months.

"Nu'ng bubble kami-kami magkakatropa . . . Kayo lang magkita-kita saan mang sulok ng hotel nandoon pa rin. Masakit iwanan ang Phoenix," said Abueva.

"The Beast" was traded to the Hotshots on Wednesday in exchange for point guard Chris Banchero and two draft picks.

The PBA approved the trade, which also saw Phoenix acquire the Hotshots' first and second-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Abueva said he will surely greet his former coach when their teams meet on the court.

“Siguro kapag naglaban kami, hindi pwedeng hindi ko asarin ito,” he said. “Huwag lang ako aabangan sa labas.”

