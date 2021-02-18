Karate: Another virtual kata gold for James delos Santos, this time in record fashion

Not only did James Delos Santos nab earlier this week his fourth gold medal in virtual kata competition this year, but he also notched his highest scoring mark in an online tournament.

To score a gold medal in the Katana Intercontinental League this week, the Filipino karateka went through competitors from England and the United States, before setting a title showdown with his opponent from Switzerland.

"I just broke my own personal record. The highest I’ve ever scored in a virtual kata tournament was 26.1 in the same tournament series last year. This time around, I scored a 26.64. That surprised me," said Delos Santos, the world's top ranked online kata player, in his Instagram post.

Delos Santos won 36 gold medals from different online kata competitions last year.

