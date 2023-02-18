UAAP volleyball: NU boys sweep Adamson for first win

The NU Bullpups are on the board in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University earned its first win of the UAAP Season 85 Boys' Volleyball tournament with a dominant sweep of Adamson University, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19, Saturday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bullpups leaned on their service to deny the Baby Falcons decent looks on offense.

"Kumbaga wake up call yun sa 'min," NSNU head coach Edgar Barroga said of the season-opening loss to University of the East.

"Hinintay rin talaga namin yung ganon para marealize ng mga bata na walang indispensable. Narealize din nila na lahat ng kalaban dapat respetuhin," he added.

Setter and team captain Greg Ancheta did well to put his attackers in prime position and chance to finish on counters to subdue the Baby Falcons.

Adamson University badly missed the services of outside hitter Raquim Aceron due to a left-hand fracture he incurred from their last game against De La Salle Zobel.

Earlier in the day, Far Eastern University-Diliman bucked a second-set setback to take down the error-prone University of Santo Tomas, 25-16, 28-30, 25-19, 25-23.

The win ties the Baby Tamaraws to the idle Junior Red Warriors at 2-0.

Ateneo then closed out the afternoon with a breakthrough win over rivals De La Salle Zobel, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22, to go to 1-2. The Junior Archers are still winless at 0-3.