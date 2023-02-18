UAAP softball: Adamson survives UST to open '10-peat' bid

The Adamson Lady Falcons are in search of their 10th straight softball championship. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- After four years, Adamson University finally got the chance to defend its championship in UAAP softball.

The Lady Falcons opened their quest for a 10th straight championship by escaping archrival University of Santo Tomas, 2-1, on Saturday at the UP Baseball Field in Quezon City.

The Tiger Softbelles put two runners on base at the top of the fifth inning after an Angel Bedano single and a bunt by Angela Solidarios that allowed the former to go to third.

Then Lady Falcons head coach Ana Santiago made the gamble of intentionally walking UST's leadoff batter Lyca Blanco to load the bases before Adamson pitcher Glory Alonzo threw a wild pitch for Bedaño to reach home plate and the Tiger Softbelles lead, 1-0.

But the nine-time defending champions rallied in the sixth inning, breaking down UST pitcher Royevel Palma in different ways.

"Sabi ko lang naman sa team hanggang kaya nilang i-hold, i-hold nila. Kailangan lang natin ng isang inning to win, kapag naibigay 'yung opportunity na 'yun i-grab na natin," said Adamson head coach Ana Santiago.

Neomay Mahinay started the comeback with a chopper single to left field before MJ Maguad hit a sacrifice bunt to advance the former to third base.

Mae Langga was then hit by pitch before it was Tiger Softbelles coach Sandy Barredo turn to gamble, intentionally walking cleanup hitter Angelu Gabriel to load the bases.

Senior Jeanette Rusia then earned a walk for the equalizer before Elsie Dela Torre hammered a sacrifice fly to center field that brought pinch runner Madelaine Domaug home for the lead, 2-1.

Alonzo then took care of Shyla Celis, Bedano, and Palma at the top of the seventh inning for the opening day win.

In other games, University of the Philippines dominated the morning and afternoon sessions, the first double-header of its kind, scoring mercy rule victories over Ateneo de Manila University (9-2 abb. 6th) and De La Salle University (8-0 abb. 5th).

"Finally, UAAP is back ang ganda! Historical talaga kasi unang game, unang field sa UP, and then unang win so very historical so sana mag tuloy tuloy hanggang sa dulo," said Fighting Maroons head coach Ron Pagkaliwagan.

Jam Rasco also made history by hammering the season's first home run, an inside-the-park rocket to center right field, that scored Aica Subaldo and Danica Aquino as well against the Lady Batters.

Kacelyn Valino was the Fighting Maroons' starting pitcher on both games, throwing in eight of the 11 innings, while Diane Pasco relieved the former in the remaining three.

"Bago pa po mag start 'yung UAAP, nakita na namin 'yung schedule so noon pa lang po nireready ko na po 'yung sarili ko, nagpapahinga, naglalagay po ako ng Omega lagi sa balikat tapos laging nakajacket talaga para di mahanginan 'yung braso," said Valino on her two-games-in-one day performance.

The duo threw a combined no-hitter against La Salle, while limiting Ateneo to just four hits and stranding four on base.

It is Adamson's turn to play two games on Tuesday, facing Ateneo at 9 am before meeting La Salle at 2 pm. UP, meanwhile, will battle UST at 11:30 am.