UAAP: NU, Adamson still unbeaten in girls' volleyball

The NSNU Lady Bullpups are still unbeaten in UAAP Season 85 girls' volleyball. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University and Adamson University remain unbeaten after sweeping separate foes in the UAAP Season 85 girls' volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Paco Arena.

The Baby Falcons subdued UP Integrated School, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22, while the Bullpups pulled off a quick 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 romp over De La Salle-Zobel.

NSNU and Adamson University extended their perfect runs to three matches.

The Baby Falcons were dominant in the first set and had the luxury of using second stringers in the second and third sets.

But the Junior Fighting Maroons put up a late stand in the third set, tying the match at 22-22 before falling short of extending the game.

The back-to-back title-seeking Bullpups were hardly threatened in the 68-minute contest, as they imposed their will on the Junior Lady Spikers, especially on their attacking.

In the other game, Far Eastern University-Diliman hacked out a 21-25, 25-14, 30-28, 25-22 victory over University of Santo Tomas to halt a two-match slide.

The Baby Tamaraws moved into a tie with the Tigresses and the Junior Lady Spikers at 1-2, while the Junior Fighting Maroons remained winless in three matches.

Action resumes on Monday at the same Manila venue with an afternoon tripleheader starting at 12:30 p.m.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.