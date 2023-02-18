Taiwan's No. 1 player, Ya-Chun Chang. Photo courtesy of arizonawildcats.com.

MANILA, Philippines -- The top player from Taiwan and a slew of campaigners from Thailand's LPGA Tour will compete in the Anvaya Cove Ladies International that starts on Wednesday in Morong, Bataan.

The event is co-sanctioned by the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour along with the Taiwan LPGA Tour.

Taiwan's top player, Ya-Chun Chang, headlines the field along with top local aces and big guns from Thailand. The 22-year-old Chang is a product of the University of Arizona who posted a number of Top 10 finishes to emerge as the top player in the TLPGA in her rookie season.

Yu-Ju Chen, winner of the Digital Open and No. 14 in the TLPGA rankings, is also in the fold, along with Hsuan-Ping Chang, Yi-Tsen Chou, Hsian-Ling Wu, Chih-Yun Wu, Pei-Wen Huang, Tsai-Ching Tseng, Yu-Ning Huang and former LPGT Midlands leg winner Ching Huang.

Thailand is coming into the 54-hole championship in full force, with multi-titled PK Kongkraphan, No. 2 in the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit ranking, leading their cast. They will also have on their side former LPGT leg champions Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng, Onkanok Soisuwan and Wannasiri Sirisampant.

Beefing up the Thai roster are Chonlada Chayanun, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Punpaka Phuntumabamrung, Kultida Pramphun, Saraporn Chamchoi, Mookharin Ladgratok, Supakchaya Pattaranakrueng, Pimnipa Panthong, Tiranan Yoopan and Parinda Phokan.

Also all geared up for the title chase are Japanese Akiko Echikawa, Mayuna Furukawa, Kotona Tateura, Hana Mori and Rirua Furukawa, Hong Kong’s Isabella Leung and Manila-based Korean Kim Seo Yun.

Meanwhile, reigning LPGT Order of Merit winner Chihiro Ikeda, last year’s three-leg titlist Chanelle Avaricio and Pradera Verde leg and Match Play champion Harmie Constantino anchor the local challenge in the event also serving as the kickoff leg of this year’s LPGT.

Former Junior World champion Daniella Uy is also on the list, along with Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Rev Alcantara and Yvon Bisera, among others.

