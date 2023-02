From PVL.ph

F2 Logistics dealt Creamline its first defeat in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference via a 5-set thriller on Saturday at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Cargo Movers hacked out a 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14 triumph against the Cool Smashers.

(More details to follow.)