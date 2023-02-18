PBA: Phoenix blitzes past Terrafirma in 25-pt romp

Phoenix Super LPG import Du'vaughn Maxwell in action against TerraFirma. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix used a collective effort to pull off a dominant 125-100 victory over Terrafirma and keep their playoff bid alive in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday.

Despite the ejection of their import Du’vaughn Maxwell, the Fuel Masters went on to hand down the Dyip a 25-point beating and grab a second win in the season-ending conference.

Maxwell was ejected from the game after picking up his second technical at the 6:32-mark of the third quarter.

But he already did heavy damage with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, prompting the rest of the Fuel Masters to step up their effort.

"It was unfortunate that he was called with a second technical so he was ejected but what he did in the first half actually helped us already to have that lead so when we lost him everybody stepped up," said Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin.

"That's our mentality, the next man up."



Jason Perkins piled 14 points to go with his 7 rebounds for the Fuel Masters.

Jayvee Mocon, who returned from a medical operation, finished with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block.

Three other Fuel Masters delivered double-digit outputs as they improved to 2-5.

With the victory, Phoenix improved to 2-5 while dropping Terrafirma to 2-4.

Juami Tiongson led Terrafirma with 27 in a losing effort. The Dyip succumbed to its third straight setback for a 2-5 slate.

