Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines opened their MPL Philippines Season 11 campaign with a win over Omega Esports, Saturday, at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Saturday afternoon.

Omega were without longtime roamer, MPL Philippines Hall of Legends inductee Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog who sat out this season, while former captain Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic assumed the assistant coach role.

In Game 1, Onic dominated the sidelanes, as they conquered the low-scoring, 15-minute matchup, keeping Omega to just 3 kills.

Omega exploded from the get-go of Game 2, taking nearly full control of the map as they forced a decided, with Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas (Karrie) putting up 4 kills and 4 assists.

A conceal play which allowed Onic to pick off Omega on Game 3 became the difference maker in the decider match, getting the lord and securing the series.

