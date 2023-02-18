MANILA, Philippines -- The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup will add non-SEA teams into this year’s iteration, as it gears to reformat the tournament

The Southeast Asia Cup, to be held in June, will now include teams from North America, Turkey, and the Middle East and Northern America, apart from teams from the Philippines, MEKONG region, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

Both Philippines and Indonesia will have two slots each, with other regions having one slot apiece.

In a statement, Moonton Games said they wanted more opportunities for other regions to participate in international tournaments.

“The transition for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup into a global mid-season tournament has been planned in the pipeline for some time, and this year is a good start to kickstarting the transition,” Moonton Games regional esports lead Sophie Guo said.

The Philippines' representatives will be determined through the MPL Season 11 finalists. RSG Philippines is the tournament's reigning champions.