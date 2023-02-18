Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Redick "Super Red" Bordeos' debut for Blacklist International did not go as planned, but he was able to shake off the jitters and bounce back.

The rookie, after barely being able to get on the kill table in his opening game against Echo Philippines, ran riot with a total of 18 kills in the Codebreakers win against TNC Pro Team this Saturday at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

"Kinakabahan po ako kasi kagabi and sabi ko sa team ko na babawi ako ngayon," he said in an interview with Mara Aquino after their match.

He later on elaborated on this in a post-match interview.

"Napansin ko na binabash na kami pero di po ako nagpadala sa sinasabi nila. Ginawa ko po siyang motivation," he said.

Super Red, along with Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo and ex-Nexplay EVOS star Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse were among the team's newest additions as they introduced a revamped lineup.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano participated in Blacklist's development league team, Blacklist Academy, while Salic "Hadji" Imam opted to rest for MPL Season 11. Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap sat out the game against TNC.