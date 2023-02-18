Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse makes his debut for Blacklist International. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International's new faces shined as the MPL Season 10 champions got a win on board against TNC Pro Team, 2-0, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati City.

Blacklist's new guns in Redick "Super Red" Bordeos and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo showed the way for the Codebreakers, as Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse made his debut for the MPL Season 10 champions.

Super Red (Brody) ran riot with 13 kills as Blacklist took Game 1 against TNC Pro Team.

Yue put up 7 kills and 7 assists in Game 2 as Blacklist sealed the sweep in a quick matchup.

TNC will face RSG Philippines Blacklist will face Omega on February 25, while Blacklist will face Omega in a later match the same day.

RELATED VIDEO: