MMA: Fritz Biagtan scores highlight-reel KO in ONE debut

Fritz Biagtan lived up to his "Kid Tornado" moniker by firing a flurry of punches to knock out his opponent Adamkhonov Nurmuhammad in ONE Friday Fights 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was a successful ONE Championship debut for the Filipino striker who landed the harder, mor significant shots against the Uzbek in their 3-round flyweight match.

"Adam, you're so tough. I really respect you as a fighter," he told his opponent.

"I definitely expected this kind of fight cause he's a striker."

Biagtan first landed a check hook to the head that wobbled Nurmuhammad in the second round, but the Uzbek shook it off. The Filipino then began going for the body, folding Nurmuhammad who got saved by the bell.

In the third round, Biagtan cornered the Uzbek and unloaded a barrage of shots. He connected a left hook on the chin, before finishing Nurmuhammad with a follow-up right to the head.

Nurmuhammad fell face down to the canvas, forcing the referee to call for an immediate stoppage 19 seconds remaining in the round.

Biagtan now holds a 5-1 record, while Nurmuhammad fell to his second career defeat.