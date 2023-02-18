With only two weeks before the new season of Formula 1 formally starts, all 10 teams have officially launched their 2023 title challengers.

While some only had subtle changes to their liveries, what could not go unnoticed was the trend of stripping the cars of paint to save the excess weight.

Which car do you think looks the slickest?

Haas VF-23

The simple contrast of its colors works well to create a car that looks like it means business. Now with a multi-year deal signed with a money transfer company, the team will be known as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Courtesy: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Red Bull RB19

The 2022 Constructors' Cup champion had little to change in their livery, but perhaps what worked well did not need to be changed. Two-time Formula One World Driver Champion Max Verstappen is looking to bring more victory to the energy drink team alongside his teammate Sergio Perez.

Courtesy: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Williams FW45

What stood out in this livery for the fans was the ingenious placement of the team’s sponsor Duracell to their coppertop air intake.

Following an unflattering season with the team placing last on the constructors’ cup standing, better performance is expected from the team with drivers Alex Albon and new teammate Logan Sargeant to regain the glory for the team with the second most team titles in F1 history.

Courtesy: Williams Racing

Alfa Romeo C43

Avoiding the extra weight from paint made Alfa Romeo one of the favorites among the car launches. This red and black car will be the last the team will be racing in before they end their title sponsorship deal with the Sauber group at the end of the 2023 season.

Courtesy: Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake

AlphaTauri AT04

With the car being well-painted, it seems like the team did not have a problem reaching the weight limit. Some navy and white placements were switched, such as with the white nose that was previously navy. Reds were also added into the mix thanks to new sponsor Orlen.

Courtesy: Scuderia AlphaTauri

McLaren MCL60

The 2023 car name of the papaya orange team pays homage to their 60th anniversary. Similar to other teams, McLaren continued to sport more black for this year's title contender.

Courtesy: McLaren Racing

Aston Martin AMR23

It’s green. It’s in true Aston Martin color. But perhaps what fans are more looking forward to is how the aggressive two-time world champion Fernando Alonso could possibly change the course for the team as he took the seat left by multi-titled driver Sebastian Vettel.

Courtesy: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant

Scuderia Ferrari SF-23

As the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel would say, “everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they're not, they are Ferrari fans.” The red race car of the 2022 F1 World Championship runner-up is definitely one to look out for in the 2023 season, not just by the fans, but especially the drivers on the grid.

Courtesy: Scuderia Ferrari

Mercedes W14

Fans were thrilled to see the almost naked black car of the Mercedes contender, with some describing it as the meanest looking car in the 2023 grid.

Courtesy: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Alpine A523

Alpine launched two liveries: its usual blue and pink and a second sponsor-influenced pink which the team will race in for the first three grand prix of the upcoming season.

Courtesy: BWT Alpine F1 Team Courtesy: BWT Alpine F1 Team

The F1 2023 season will have 23 events, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 3 to 5.

Fans will see first action in the pre-season testing slated on February 23 to 25 in Bahrain.