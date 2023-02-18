MANILA, Philippines -- California Precision Sports (CPS) cruised past Santa Rosa City (SRC), 25-10, 25-19, for its second straight win in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum.

CPS-Antipolo took the early lead in Pool C of the girls' division after Day 2 of the tournament that was revived by the PNVF.

Team captain and setter Kizzie Madriaga led the way for the Antipolo City-based squad as she maximized her attackers' presence.

"She is by far the most important piece in our offense," CPS coach Dr. Obet Estrella Vital said of Madriaga.

"I think our edge over Santa Rosa was our chemistry," added Vital, who credited mainstays Casiey Dongallo and middle blocker Jenalyn Umayam for converting Madriaga's passes.

Also on Saturday, Bethel Academy defeated Ateneo de Manila University, 25-14, 25-11, in a girls' Pool D match.

In Friday's matches, Volida Volleyball Club defeated Hiraya, 25-22, 25-14, in girls' Pool D and Justice CM Palma High School rallied past Team Makati, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, in boys' Pool A.

In other boys' results Friday, Nagcarlan Laguna survived Queen Anne School (Quezon City), 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, in Pool D and MNHS-Antipolo City beat Philippine Christian University, 25-16, 25-12, in Pool B.