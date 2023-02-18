Basketball: MPBL renews partnership with OKBet

Former Sen. Manny Pacquiao is OKBet's advocacy partner in responsible gaming campaign. The partnership was unveiled during the company's Grand Launch billed as "Together, We Rise" on Feb. 15 at the Hilton Manila Hotel. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League has renewed its tie-up with gaming platform OKBet, as both parties look to help more Filipino players reach their full potential.

Former boxing world champion and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao was grateful to have OKBet's commitment for their league's fifth regular season.

"I am looking forward to continuing working with OKBet, which is one of our trusted partners in championing sports development and the welfare of our Filipino athletes," the former senator said during last week's launch at the Hilton Manila Hotel.

"OKBet shared our goals to provide more opportunities to aspiring talents from all over the country, and help the local competitive scene recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," Pacquiao said.

After sealing a deal with the MPBL in 2022, OKBet launched its "Play It Forward" sports development program and enlisted the help of some of the league's players and coaches to host free basketball clinics.

The gaming platform also acquired the rights of the Makati OKBet Kings in the MPBL, which will now compete with at least 29 other teams from different cities and countries around the country when the season begins on March 10.

OKBet also stressed its commitment in upholding the integrity of the gaming industry, as an ally of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

"We remain committed to protecting the integrity of the gaming industry as partner advocates for responsible gaming," said Pacquiao.

During last week's launch, OKBet also introduced its latest innovations, which included a new collection of electronic games called OKGames, as well as various upcoming products and services such as separate platforms for electronic bingo, esports betting, and live casino games.

The company likewise inaugurated its flagship branch for OKBet Betting Stations, which are designed for in-house gaming.

