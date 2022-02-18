Smart, MOONTON partner anew for 2022 ML:BB tournaments

MANILA -- Smart Communications will partner with Moonton Games as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines continues its tournaments this year, the company announced Thursday.

The partnership covers MPL Season 9 to be held this Friday, the subregional ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC); MPL - PH Season 10 in August, and the M4 world championships.

Smart said this "marks half a decade of collaboration between the two companies, who share the same mission in cultivating the Filipinos’ passion for gaming through amazing experiences."

“Our partnership with MOONTON Games over the past five years has resulted in the tremendous growth of esports in the Philippines as well as the recognition of Filipino esports athletes in the global arena. As such, we embrace this opportunity to continue our collaboration and enabling our subscribers to enjoy the country’s most popular mobile game powered by the country’s fastest mobile network,” Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart said.

Logan Shaw, MOONTON Games Philippines esports country Head believes their goals of growing the Filipino esports scene are aligned with their values and mission.

“We are glad to be partnering once again with Smart. We believe that our values and mission to grow the esports scene in the Philippines are aligned with them," Shaw said.