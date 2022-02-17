Magnolia newcomer Adrian Wong in action against NLEX. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero had wanted to ease his newest player, Adrian Wong, slowly into their team.

Wong had signed with the Hotshots on February 7, just days before the league resumed the Governors' Cup. The combo guard played for Rain or Shine for three conferences before parting ways with the Elasto Painters.

"Noong nakuha namin siya, I told him na we will not rush Adrian," Victolero said on Wednesday night, after Magnolia improved its record to 5-0 with a slim 112-109 triumph against NLEX.

"We will be patient with him, because we got him in the middle of the conference, we want him to adopt the system, the chemistry," he added.

But Victolero had to change his plans amid a slew of injuries suffered by key Magnolia players, including All-Star forward Calvin Abueva and defensive stalwart Rome dela Rosa. Both were absent in Wednesday's game against the Road Warriors.

Abueva is out for at least two weeks due to a calf strain, while dela Rosa will miss at least one more week with a hamstring issue.

Because of their injury woes, the Hotshots needed more from Wong than they originally planned.

"Now, we need him eh. So I talked to him to step up, to know the system right away, and I'm very happy and very proud of this kid," Victolero said.

After playing just five minutes in his Magnolia debut against TNT last week, Wong saw more action against the Road Warriors. He played nearly 21 minutes against NLEX, tallying eight points on 3-of-4 shooting along with two rebounds and a steal.

Victolero lauded the newcomer for answering his challenge.

"Sabi ko nga, he has a high basketball IQ," the coach said. "Sandali lang, na-adapt niya na 'yung gagawin namin, 'yung game plan namin, and he contributed a lot on this game, especially on defense," he added.

Before joining Magnolia, Wong played five games for Rain or Shine, averaging 1.6 points per contest.

Wong is expected to continue to get more minutes for the Hotshots as they will miss both dela Rosa and Abueva for at least one more week. Victolero also revealed that another contributor, Aris Dionisio, is not at 100%.

"Hopefully, 'yung mga injured players namin, sana makabalik in time na kailangan namin sila. I think, I heard that Calvin will be out for two to three weeks, and then Rome, until siguro next week. Hopefully we can have Rome next week," he said.