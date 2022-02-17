Sean Chambers with his Alaska teammates

PBA great Sean Chambers posted an emotional message on social media after learning that his former team Alaska was bidding the PBA goodbye after 35 seasons.

Chambers, the legendary American reinforcement who has become synonymous to Alaska, said he cherished his playing years with the team he helped win championships in the 1990s.

Sean Chambers showing all his championship rings with Alaska.

"Thank you to everyone reaching out to me about the news of my beloved Alaska Aces. I haven’t found the right words to express my love and gratitude for Mr Uytengsu, my teammates, the Alaska family, fans and the entire PBA Family," said Chambers, known as "Mr. 100 Percent."

Chambers was instrumental in the Aces' 1996 grand slam, standing in as their reinforcement in the Commissioner's Cup and Governors' Cup. He played in 7 of the team's PBA title wins.

"My career/legacy in the Philippines, all the memories with my brothers/teammates and all the wonderful Filipinos that are still a huge part of my life ❤️🇵🇭. These memories will last a lifetime and beyond," he said.

"My family and I are forever grateful. Please keep all the Alaska Aces die hard fans in your prayers."

He ended his post with the team's mantra: "We Not Me!!! Maraming Salamat ❤️ "