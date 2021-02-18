PH to send 560 athletes to Vietnam SEA Games - POC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines plans to send 560 athletes to the 31st Southeast Asian Games that will be held in Vietnam from November 21 to December 2.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino made the announcement Thursday during a meeting with the Executive Board.

The Filipino athletes will compete in 38 of the 40 sports that will be contested in the SEA Games.

However, Tolentino admitted that the number can still be reduced, as the figures were based on initial discussions with the national sports associations (NSAs) earlier this week.

"The basis of selection primarily hinged on those athletes who won medals [of any color] in the 2019 SEA Games that we hosted," Tolentino explained.

"We also looked at events where the potential of winning the gold medal is very high, as justified by an athlete's or athletes' performance in 2019," he added.

The Philippines fielded a delegation of 1,115 athletes -- its biggest ever -- to the 2019 SEA Games. The host nation emerged as overall champions, winning a record 149 gold medals.

The Vietnam organizing committee has set a March 21 deadline for the submission of entries by numbers. The deadline for the entries by names is in August.

