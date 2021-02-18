PBA: Greg Slaughter scrimmages with Japeth, as Ginebra bigs reunite

It looks like Greg Slaughter is preparing for his return to Barangay Ginebra.

After mending fences with team management following his surprise sabbatical from the PBA, Slaughter was seen recently shooting hoops with fellow Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar at The Upper Deck practice facility in Pasig.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Back in the lab w my twin! @japethaguilar35," Slaughter wrote.

Slaughter surprised Ginebra when he announced in February 2020 that he was taking a sabbatical from basketball.

He flew to the United States where he continued to train, even joining a major basketball agency.

Slaughter later made peace with team management, which eventually signed him back.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: