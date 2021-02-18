Is Terence Crawford closer to becoming Pacquiao’s next opponent?

Pacquiao asking for $40M?

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is apparently closing in on fulfilling his wish to fight Manny Pacquiao.

This developed after former 2-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter reportedly turned down Top Rank's $2-million offer to battle Crawford.

“I understand the business of boxing at this point, and to even begin negotiations at $2 million is an insult, and everybody in the sport of boxing knows the welterweight division is the hottest division in boxing,” Porter said in an article posted on BoxingNews24.com.

Crawford said that although he isn't backing out of a Porter fight, he prefers to face Pacquiao.

"I don't know. We just have to wait and see. Both of them are great fights. Yeah, I prefer the Manny Pacquiao fight over Shawn Porter," said Crawford in Fighthype.com. (LINK ON FIGHTHYPE.COM https://www.fighthype.com/news/article43924.html)

Crawford said either fighter has his own capabilities, and said he would welcome fighting any of the two.

"Both of them have their own strong points. Manny Pacquiao is fast and moving, he can punch. Shawn Porter is aggressive, tough, and durable,” he said.

"All I can do is prepare myself to the best of my abilities and be ready for whatever is put in front of me."

But for Crawford to fight Pacquiao, Top Rank will have to produce a $40-million paycheck for the Filipino boxer, Pacquiao said in a report by DAZN News. (LINK ON DAZN NEWS https://www.dazn.com/en-LA/news/boxing/manny-pacquiao-wants-40-million-to-fight-terence-crawford/1nu7wy1ied6031uq9l1qoe0oke)

ABS-CBN News was confirming the report as of posting.

“We told Bob (Arum) I get $40 million and Crawford gets $10 million," Pacquiao said.

“I will fight anybody. You know me, I don’t back away from any challenge. Bring ‘em on!”

