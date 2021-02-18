Even with Abueva, coach says Magnolia still not a powerhouse

MANILA, Philippines -- While the addition of Calvin Abueva is certainly a big boost to Magnolia's hopes of reaching the upper echelon of the PBA, head coach Chito Victolero warned that this does not make them a powerhouse team.

The Hotshots acquired Abueva on Wednesday in a blockbuster trade with Phoenix Super LPG. In return, the Fuel Masters received point guard Chris Banchero and Magnolia's first and second round draft picks in the upcoming draft.

Victolero expressed his confidence that Abueva will fit right in with what they're doing in Magnolia, citing the versatility and intangibles that "The Beast" can offer.

"He can play multiple positions," the coach noted. "Big addition talaga sa amin. Si Calvin kasi, he can play the 2, 3, and 4 positions eh. Magiging versatile 'yung team namin, magiging iba 'yung kilos kasi we can play small, big. Marami kaming pwedeng gawin."

However, Victolero maintained that even with Abueva in the fold, the Hotshots still have a long way to go before they can reach the level of the PBA's elite teams. Specifically, the coach said they are not powerhouses, "like San Miguel, Ginebra, Talk 'N Text."

"But the way 'yung binuo naming team is… I think, parang papalag," he also said. "So 'yun kami, I mean, papalag kami."

"Kailangan din nila kaming paghandaan," he stressed.

This, said Victolero, is what they first want to achieve before they take that next step towards becoming a contender again.

The Hotshots last reached the PBA summit in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, and reached the finals of the 2019 Philippine Cup. Since then, however, they have yet to reach the semifinals of any conference and only snuck into the playoffs of the 2020 All-Filipino Conference as the seventh seed.

"'Yun lang naman 'yung gusto ko -- give ourselves a chance to win," said Victolero. "I think 'yun naman 'yung meron kami ngayon. The way we built our system, our players, 'yung lineup namin, so 'yun lang 'yon."

"We're not that kind of team na talagang powerhouse o sobrang elite na team," he admitted. "But we're in the middle, na kailangan mo din kaming (paghandaan)."

Abueva, for his part, is upbeat about his future with Magnolia.

In an appearance on "2OT" on Wednesday night, "The Beast" expressed his confidence that they can become contenders.

"I am super excited," he declared. "Gusto kong makakuha pa ng more championships."

Abueva is expected to start practicing with Magnolia on Monday after undergoing an RT-PCR test on Friday.

