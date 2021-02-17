Boxing: Ancajas camp wary of uptick in COVID cases near their area in LA

Ancajas and co. concerned ahead of April fight

World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas continues to train within the safety of his camp's rented apartment in Los Angeles as he waits for his fight date against Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez in April.

Trainer Joven Jimenez said the plan is to keep Ancajas safe after hearing news there was a prevalence of COVID-19 cases in their area.

"Ang gym workout dito lang po sa bahay," said Jimenez in an online interview with ABS-CBN News. "Maganda naman po ang boxing ring namin at may gamit naman kami dito. Hindi na po nakin kailangan mag gym."

"Madami kasing nagka-COVID. 'Yung iba po hindi natuloy ang laban."

Ancajas (32-1-2), in the US training alongside Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial and Jonas Sultan, was supposed to defend his IBF junior bantamweight title against Rodriguez (22-1) in November 2019 but the Mexican fighter ran into visa issues.

That bout was then moved to April 2020, but that too didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getting the bout postponed yet again due to COVID infection is something they don't want to happen.

But Jimenez said that from time to time they still do road work to maintain Ancajas' stamina.

"Tumatakbo po kami sa Griffith Park," he said.

The rest of the training is for conditioning and laying out tactics.

"May sistema kaming ginawa. 'Yan ang sinusunod namin bawat round o buong 12 rounds. May mga adjustment kung hindi gagana ang strategy," said Jimenez.

"P'wedeng siya 'yung papasok o lalaro sa labas, o kaya naman maging counter puncher si Jerwin. Pwedeng dapat siya palagi ang mauna sumuntok."

Training in isolation is nothing new for Ancajas.

In his past fights, he did a similar routine while being locked down at the Philippine Naval Base in Cavite City and the Marine Base in Ternate town, also in Cavite.

