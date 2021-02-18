Bayhawks hand Jalen Green, Ignite first loss in G League

Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks on February 17, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Erie Bayhawks got off to a strong start and never let up in a 127-87 demolition of Team Ignite, Wednesday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (Thursday in Manila).

It was the first loss of the NBA G League season for the young team, featuring Filipino-American guard Jalen Green and a host of other young prospects, including Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix.

Green totaled just 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, along with four rebounds and four assists. Kuminga led the team with 21 points and 10 boards, while Nix had 13 points, 11 boards, and five assists.

"We lost by 40 today, but it just counts as one loss in the loss column," said Ignite coach Brian Shaw after the game. "We can flush it down the toilet. We have another game tomorrow, so we just gotta get ready for the game tomorrow."

"They were hungrier to play against us today than we were to play against them," the coach also conceded. "This is the kind of thing that I expected to feel when we came into this bubble, trying to prepare them for the hunger that these teams are gonna come at them with."

"They got to see it tonight. They hit us in the mouth early in the game, and we didn't respond."

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Bayhawks held Ignite to just 42% shooting from the field, including a miserable 4-of-31 from beyond the arc. Green accounted for one of Ignite's four three-pointers, making one of his six attempts.

Ignite had opened their campaign with four consecutive victories before running into the Bayhawks, who used a balanced offensive effort to knock off the young squad.

Naji Marshall had 21 points, while Jarrod Uthoff and Jalen Adams each scored 17 points. Cassius Winston and Caleb Homesley each added 16 points, as Erie shot 54% from the field including 17-of-41 from long range.

Erie also improved to 4-1 in the season. Delaware, at 5-0, remains the only unbeaten team in the bubble.

Ignite returns to action tomorrow against the Westchester Knicks.

Related video: