After inaugural draft, WNBL teams look to begin training

Members of the Glutagence Glow Boosters, one of five teams confirmed to participate in the WNBL's inaugural professional season. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After a successful draft last weekend, the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) is now taking steps to get clearance for its teams to begin in-person training.

The WNBL, which turned professional last year, saw four teams participate in the draft -- Glutagence Glow Boosters, STAN Quezon Lady Spartan, Pacific Water Queens, and Paranaque Lady Aces. A fifth team, the Philippine Navy, features enlisted personnel in its roster.

Dra. Fille Cainglet, who starred for University of the Philippines during her collegiate days, was taken first overall by Glutagence. The squad also added De La Salle University's "Splash Sisters," Khate Castillo and Camille Claro, to their roster.

According to WNBL executive vice-president Rhose Montreal, over 70 players were undrafted and are now considered unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team -- including the sixth team that the league is set to welcome soon.

"There'll be another team coming, so we'll be announcing in the next few days the tryout for the incoming team," she said in a press conference Thursday.

The league is also closely coordinating with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) regarding possible practice venues for the teams.

"We need to have the venues and gyms inspected, have all the protocols laid out for inspection. After that, we'll start with the practices already," said Montreal.

"It all depends on the management, when they can submit the proposed venues," she added. "Once the team is able to provide the proposed venue for training, then it will be inspected by GAB.

"Once approved, practice can immediately start."

As for the start of the league's first season as a professional, Montreal said it is still being discussed with GAB as well.

"We're closely coordinating with GAB, with regards to the start of the tournament, together with the NBL," she said.

Recently, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said that local professional sporting events must still take place in a "bubble" setting, similar to what was used by the PBA, the Philippines Football League, and the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 last year.

"Sabi ng isang sikat na coach ng PBA na bakit hindi kami payagan na maglaro na wala sa bubble, eh mayroon nang bakuna? Ang sabi namin maybe it will come in the next amendment, but sa ngayon ganoon pa rin, bubble concept," said Mitra.

"Ayaw naman natin na magkaroon ng aksidente at pag-uwi nila, madamay pa iyong mga pamilya nila at masisi pa iyong sports."

