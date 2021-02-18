2 Pinoys martial artists take up ONE Championship’s ‘Apprentice’ challenge

Lara Pearl Alvarez and Louie Sangalang know it will be tough to impress ONE Championship chief executive Chatri Sityodtong.

This is why they'll be prepared when they try to impress the ONE chairman and CEO on “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition", which airs throughout Asia starting on March 18.

“(At work), I was in front of the computer doing Excel (spreadsheets), paperwork, and whatnot. I think that’s one of the challenges I’ll have entering this competition. I fear being in front of people again, particularly people like Chatri,” said Alvarez, who used to train with Team Lakay of mixed martial arts fame.

Sangalang said he is not as intimidated by Sityodtong and the 12 guest CEOs set to join the show. Instead, he’s actually inspired.

“Chatri has a tough persona, but I see him as a leader. He knows his business. He’s the one representing the organization, and he represents the core values of the show,” Sangalang said.

“I don’t think I can say I’ll be intimidated. I’ve met different personalities like him in the past, and I’m used to it. I’m familiar with their culture.”

While they may come from different backgrounds and have different outlooks, Alvarez and Sangalang share one common perspective on Sityodtong.

“He’s really people oriented. He has this inspiring aura. It’s a bit intimidating, but at the same time inspiring,” Alvarez said.

Sangalang added: “It’s hard to intimidate a person like me. I don’t look at people that way. For me, if you’re intimidated, you may have insecurities. So why should I be intimidated by a great leader?

“Rather than being intimidated, I’m inspired.”

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” invites 16 candidates handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game involving business and physical challenges.

Whoever wins will get the $250,000 job offer to work directly under Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

Special guest CEOs from the world’s biggest companies will appear on the show to lend their expertise, while 12 martial arts legends and world champions will push the candidates to their breaking points.

It will be the toughest version of “The Apprentice” created.

