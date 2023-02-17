G2Blacklist’s (G2B) newly formed Wild Rift roster is still trying to find its groove as it faltered Friday under a new banner.

This is just for the meme, we swear.



0-2 vs The 300. GGWP!



We fall to the Lower Bracket and fight again tomorrow.

The new squad took an 0-2 beating from fellow Filipino team The 300 in the Phase 2 of the Wild Rift League (WRL) Philippine Qualifiers.

G2B seemed in control of the first few minutes of Game 1, as and even claimed first blood in the starting seconds of the match.

The team continue its domination in the early game and secured several crucial kills in all lanes.

Their luck, however, ran out as The 300 rallied their troops, hunting down solo players in every lane and eventually snowballing to snatch Game 1.

Game 2 went underway but G2B seemed to have been rattled by their Game 1 loss as they faltered against 300 in the match.

With the loss, they dropped to the lower bracket semifinals of the tournament and will either face Nigma Galaxy or FENNEL Adversity.

The first and second placer of the tournament will qualify for the upcoming WRL Asia 2023 on April 8.