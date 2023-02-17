Spikers Turf: Sta. Rosa stuns Philippine Army

From Spikersturf.ph

Sta. Rosa secured a tough 5-set win over Philippine Army in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Friday at Paco Arena.

The young Lions pulled off a 27-25, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-8 victory over the Troopers on Yoyong Mendoza's lead.

Mendoza led Sta. Rosa with 20 points, 11 receptions, and 8 digs. Axel Book added 15 points, including 4 blocks and 16 receptions.

Santa Rosa head coach Edu Lirio commended his team's performance, saying the players learned their specific roles.

The game was tight and it was the clutch hits of Book and Mendoza in the fourth set that forced the deciding fifth set.

The Lions took control in the last stanza, racing to a 9-3 lead, with Anrie Bakil, Kevin Montemayor, and Gabriel Magsino doing damage.

With the win, the Lions improved to 2-4 at seventh place behind the Troopers, who have a 2-3 record.