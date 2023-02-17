Spikers Turf: Imus needed 4 sets to take down Vanguards

From Spikersturf.ph

Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography recovered from a first-set snafu to pull off a 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 victory over the Vanguards on Friday in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at Paco Arena.

Ridz Muhali led the AJAA Spikers with 18 points to go with 6 digs, while Kim Malabunga and Ronniel Rosales contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Rey Taneo aided Imus to a 4-1 record with 21 excellent sets to go and 6 points.

The AJAA Spikers are now just behind Iloilo and Cignal’s identical 4-0 slates.

But head coach Sammy Acaylar was frustrated over his wards' performance late in the first set that allowed the Volley Hitters to rally and pound out a come-from-behind win after trailing, 19-22.

"We won and I was satisfied but then 'yung pinakita kasi namin sa mga tune-up games medyo maganda pero hindi katulad dito. Siguro it's a matter of being kampante ba," said Acaylar.

Vince Abrot paced the Volley Hitters again with 22 points while Razzel Palisoc added 10 markers.