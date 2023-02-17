Handout photo

California Precision Sports (CPS) and Parañaque Green Berets won in girls’ pool play matches in almost convincing fashion Friday at the opening of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum.

CPS of coach Dr. Obet Estrella Vital relied on its experience playing as a regular team as it beat Marikina Titans Volleyball Club, 25-11, 25-11, in a Pool D match.

Parañaque Green Berets, on the other hand, beat New Gen. Sta. Cruz Laguna, 25-11, 25-18, in Pool A, while Grace Christian College Foundation of Taguig City downed Parañaque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club (PVC), 25-20, 25-18, in Pool B action.

“The players performed well to my expectations although half of them are new,” said Vital, whose team is playing out of Antipolo City. “I’m really happy and we’re hoping we continue winning.”

CPS goes for win No. 2 against Santa Rosa City at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 36-team—20 girls and 16 boys—championships that will be played for four consecutive Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Seven matches were played on opening day with late day duels set between Team Hiraya (Angono) and Volida Volleyball Club (Manila) in a girls’ Pool D clash and Justice CM Palma High School (Quezon City) and Team Makati (Pool A), Queen Anne School (Santa Rosa) and Team Nagcarlan Laguna (Pool D) and MNHS-Antipolo City and Philippine Christian University (Pool B) in the boys’ contest.