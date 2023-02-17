PBA: TNT foils Meralco's comeback for 7th win

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Talk 'N Text grabbed the solo lead in the PBA Governors' Cup by holding off Meralco, 111-104, on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Despite a quiet outing from Roger Pogoy, the Tropang GIGA turned to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Mikey Williams to outgun the Bolts.

Hollis-Jefferson paced TNT with 34 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals, while Williams had 25 points, 5 rebounds and an assist as the Tropang GIGA hiked their record to 7-1.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted they made the right choice to bring in Hollis-Jefferson as a replacement import.

"He's the better fit, because he improves everything for us," said Lastimosa. "(He's got) ball movement and we now got a threat in the post."

"It used to be like our guards who are threats in the post. Now we have a big in the post. Rondae makes it better for us overall in offense and defense."

KJ McDaniels had 26 markers for Meralco, which also got 21 and 20 from Aaron Black and Chris Newsome, respectively.

