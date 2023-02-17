PBA: San Miguel escapes Ginebra in thriller

San Miguel Beer found an escape route and eked out a 102-99 win against Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen needed to grind it out after the Gin Kings engaged them in a back-and-forth affair during the closing minutes of the game.

Despite trailing by 13 points, Ginebra managed to pull to within 100-97 following Nards Pinto's trey in the last 28 seconds.

Scottie Thompson managed a steal and sneaked in a basket in the ensuing play to cut the deficit further to 100-99.

But San Miguel gained a 3-point separation when Simon Enciso found an open man in Cameron Clark, who laid it in to make it 102-99 for the Beermen in the final 8 seconds.

Pinto tried to steal the win for Ginebra in the dying seconds but failed in his 2 attempts.

Clark finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds to help San Miguel improve to 7-1.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said Ginebra's fourth-quarter comeback is proof that the Kings are a dangerous team to deal with.

"Ginebra's tough, it's a never-say-die team and is well-coached. As I said in the last game, for us to win this game we have to play 48 minutes of basketball and not let them get the chance to take advantage of our lapses," he said.

June Mar Fajardo had 18 big rebounds for San Miguel on top of 12 points and also contributed in defense with three steals and a block. CJ Perez added 20 points.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.