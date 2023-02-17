Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson are the top vote-getters in the final round of balloting for the PBA All-Star in Passi City, Iloilo on March 12.

Aguilar maintained his hold of the No. 1 spot after voting ended last Feb. 15, garnering a total of 1,239,665 votes. Reigning MVP Thompson placed second with 1,217,226 votes.

They will serve as captains of the two opposing teams in the season-ending showcase which will mark its return after 3 years.

Aguilar and Thompson will be tasked to select the players joining them in their respective teams on Feb. 20.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo finished at No. 3 (1,207,592), followed by Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo (1,196,423) and Christian Standhardinger (1,191,379).

Ginebra's Tim Cone and Rain or Shine's Yeng Guiao will serve as the coaches of the two All-Star teams. They collected the most number of votes with 1,291,785 and 1,231,538, respectively.

Comebacking James Yap of Rain or Shine finished at sixth with 1,190,624 votes, followed by Ginebra's LA Tenorio (1,189,717), Magnolia's Calvin Abueva (1,188,589) and Mark Barroca (1,184,644), and Ginebra' Stanley Pringle (1,181,724).

At No. 11 is San Miguel's CJ Perez with 1,180,646 votes, followed by Manolia's Paul Lee (1,165,872) , TNT's Jayson Castro (1,165,736), ROS' Gian Mamuyac (1,164,660), Ginebra's Jeremiah Gray (1,162,243), SMB's Terrence Romeo (1,161,539), NorthPort's Robert Bolick (1,155,233), SMB's Marcio Lassiter (1,153,092), Northport's Arvin Tolentino (1,152,747), and TNT's Roger Pogoy (1,149,535).

Completing the 24-man lineupare NLEX's Kevin Alas (1,148,628), Meralco's Chris Newsome (1,148,099), Ginebra's Nards Pinto (1,146,069), and TNT's Mikey Williams (1,145,919).

Gabe Norwood (1,139,142), Jeff Chan (1,136,760), Calvin Oftana (1,134,790), and Jio Jalalon (1,134,602) will serve as reserves.

In the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors teams, Rain or Shine's Shaun Ildefonso topped the balloting with 1,190,719 votes, while TNT's Calvin Oftana finished second with 1,190,448.

Making it to the Top 10 were Phoenix's Tyler Tio (1,185,632), Meralco's Aaron Black (1,183,150), Converge's Justin Arana (1,182,979), Magnolia's Jerrick Ahanmisi (1,180,125), NLEX's Matt Nieto (1,167,491), ROS' Mike Nieto (1,165,341), Converge's Jerrick Balanza (1,162,405), and NLEX's Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (1,159,661).

Others who made the cut are Blackwater's RK Ilagan (1,158,559), San Miguel's Allyn Bulanadi (1,158,297), Blackwater's Ato Ular (1,157,824), Terrafirma's Isaac Go (1,157,181), Rain or Shine's Anton Asistio (1,154,429), NorthPort's Joshua Munzon (1,152,666), Magnolia's Aris Dionisio (1,150,009), Phoenix's Encho Serrano (1,149,128), Magnolia's Adrian Wong (1,148,850), and Terrafirma's Javi Gomez de Liano (1,148,579).

Serving as reserves are Converge's Alec Stockton (1,147,716), ROS' Andrei Caracut (1,145,951), Converge's Aljun Melecio (1,144,913), and NorthPort's Kent Salado (1,144,335).