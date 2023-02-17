Home  >  Sports

MPL PH: Nexplay debuts Minana roster with a bang, thwarts TNC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2023 07:56 PM

Nexplay EVOS celebrate after winning a map against TNC Pro Team. Courtesy: MPL Philippines. 
MANILA - Nexplay EVOS is off to a rousing start as it debuted an entirely new group in MPL Season 11, after sweeping a revamped TNC Pro Team at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Friday evening. 

Thwarting a surprise Zilong pick for Robee "Ninjakilla" Pormocille, Nexplay EVOS clawed its way back from a slow start in Game 2 to secure the win. 

Nexplay, who partnered with Minana for MPL Season 11 amid a roster revamp, swept a TNC Pro Team hungry to rise from the ashes in the previous season. 

