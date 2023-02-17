Nexplay EVOS celebrate after winning a map against TNC Pro Team. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS is off to a rousing start as it debuted an entirely new group in MPL Season 11, after sweeping a revamped TNC Pro Team at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Friday evening.

Thwarting a surprise Zilong pick for Robee "Ninjakilla" Pormocille, Nexplay EVOS clawed its way back from a slow start in Game 2 to secure the win.

Nexplay, who partnered with Minana for MPL Season 11 amid a roster revamp, swept a TNC Pro Team hungry to rise from the ashes in the previous season.

More details to follow