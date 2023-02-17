MPL PH: Echo sweeps Blacklist anew to open S11 campaign

MANILA -- Echo on Friday repeated their M4 World Championship ways after sweeping Blacklist International, 2-0, to open its MPL Philippines Season 11 campaign at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

The defending world champs took control of the maps in Games 1 and 2 to secure the finish and their first win of the MPL season, as they kick-start their bid to finally get a local crown of their own.

Blacklist banked on its veteran core of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, along with rookies Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo, and Jon Redick “Super Red” Bordeos, for its MPL title defense.

Echo will try to lock in the solo top spot early on as it faces Bren Esports on Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Blacklist International will try and bounce back against TNC Pro Team in a later match on Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

More details to follow