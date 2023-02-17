Si Mark Masayo bago lumaban kay Rey Vargas. Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions



Ipinaliwanag ni Mark Magsayo kung bakit siya nagpalit ng boxing trainer para sa darating na laban niya kay Brandon Figueroa para sa WBC interim featherweight title sa darating na Marso.

Kung dati ay si coach Freddie Roach ang tumotoka sa kanyang ensayo, ngayon ay ang kanyang kababayan niyang si Marvin Somodio.

Sa ngayon ay nageensayo si Magsayo sa Brickhouse Boxing Club sa Burbank at hindi na sa Wild Card Boxing Club sa Los Angeles.

“First, I would like to thank Wild Card and Freddie for the lessons [I learned],” sabi ni Magsayo sa Boxingscene.

“I needed to [better] communicate, because Marvin has been there since I [had] four, five fights. And our chemistry in the training [is good], and he studies my opponents. I like Marvin’s technique of training. I like Marvin Samodio. … Marvin is a great trainer.”

Kung tutuusin, hindi naman malayo ang pagkakaiba ng paraan ng training ni Samodio kay Roach dahil ang Filipino trainer ay protege ng hall-of-famer boxing tactician.

Marunong din namang umintindi ng Ingles si Magsayo, pero sa kanyang palagay mas madaling maipapaabot ni Samodio ang mga tagubilin dahil pareho ang kanilang salita.

“Marvin’s been there since the very first fight that Mark came to the United States with Rigoberto Hermosillo,” ani Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

“Marvin assisted with Freddie constantly. And, you know, sometimes you feel like you just need something fresher, newer, just something different. And not that you’re getting something completely different, because Marvin was there."

“But they relate more. They’re Filipino. They speak the same dialect. And he just felt like he needed a change. He needed a new gym. He just needed to try something new. And, you know, like I said, nothing against Freddie, nothing against Wild Card, but sometimes you wanna try something new, let Marvin lead, be the lead trainer. And we’re gonna see the results."