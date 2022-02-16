PBA: NorthPort hopes to score breakthrough win vs Meralco

PBA website

Coach Pido Jarencio is hoping NorthPort will be able to pull off a surprise against a streaking Meralco with the return of Robert Bolick.

Bolick, who sat out a 90-104 loss to Rain or Shine over the weekend as he continues to work on returning to game-shape, is now ready to play.

"Sana maka-tsamba kami... and tingin ko kaya naman," said Jarencio in the PBA website.

The Batang Pier have yet to win a single game after 5 starts. They hope that changes when they meet the Bolts at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jarencio also believes that their new import Jamel Artis has already adjusted to the PBA style of play.

Artis actually had a decent PBA debut with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Kevin Ferrer, Arind Santos and Jamie Malonzo also finished in double figures against Rain or Shine.

But the Elasto Painters took advantage of the absence of Greg Slaughter, Nico Elorde and Bolick.

"Nakita 'yung kakulangan, 'yung kulang sa firepower na hindi katulad nu'ng nandoon pa iyung tatlo," said Jarencio.

"Lahat kailangan mag-step up and makuha lang timing namin darating din iyang panalo. At sana buwenasin kahit papaano."