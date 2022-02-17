Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots survived another close affair on Wednesday night, hacking out a 112-109 triumph against the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

That slim win came just five days after the Hotshots escaped the TNT Tropang GIGA, 96-93, in the Big Dome in what was the PBA's first game of 2022.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero doesn't see the pair of close calls as a reason to worry. Instead, he believes that the cardiac contests will work to their advantage, especially as the conference progresses.

"'Yung ganitong mga games, talagang kailangan namin 'to eh," Victolero said after they defeated the Road Warriors to improve to 5-0 in the Governors' Cup.

With Meralco losing to NorthPort on Thursday, the Hotshots are the lone unbeaten team in the league and have sole possession of first place in the league standings.

"During playoffs or during the mga kailangan na games, darating 'to talaga, medyo dikit (na games). We need to execute on both ends of the floor," said Victolero.

"Buti na lang medyo mga beterano talaga ang mga players ko," he added. "So, we just try to compete, and then try to grind every second or every minute of the game, especially in the crunch time."

One of those veterans, Paul Lee, also stressed that the Hotshots cannot rest on their laurels even though they have passed every test so far in the conference.

At 5-0, Magnolia is off to its best start under Victolero but Lee said that their record means "nothing" at the moment.

"We (haven't won) anything," he pointed out. "That's our mentality. We just take it one game at a time. Kung sinuman 'yung makakatapat namin, kailangan namin paghandaan."

The Hotshots will be back in action on Saturday against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.