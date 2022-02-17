Even as Sen. Manny Pacquiao busies himself in his presidential campaign, the retired boxing superstar received yet another accolade for his memorable ring exploits.

Pacquiao, who retired as the one and only 8-division boxing champion, was selected among RING Magazine's top 10 boxers in the history of its rankings.

The list of esteemed boxing greats was drawn up by RING Magazine's respected boxing historian Cliff Rold.

The list had the Filipino fighting superstar at No. 9, just ahead of 10th ranked heavyweight great Archie Moore and behind eighth-ranked heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles.

"The Filipino icon cracked Ring Magazine top 10s in four different decades from the 1990s to the 2020s with wins over reigning champions or opponents ranked in the top two of every weight class he competed in from flyweight to welterweight," said Rold.

"Pacquiao entered the rankings winning his first major title at age 19 with a come-from-behind knockout of Chatchai Sasakul. While Pacquiao was widely unknown when he received his second title shot against Lehlo Ledwaba at junior featherweight, it’s easy to overlook that he was a fixture in The Ring’s junior featherweight top 10 for almost two years prior to the fight. He would never be unknown by anyone again."

The list sees Pacquiao in the company of other boxing legends, including top ranked Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis (No. 2), Muhammad Ali (No. 3), Tony Canzoneri (No. 4) and Emille Griffith (No. 5).

Pacquiao's main rival Floyd Mayweather Jr, was ranked sixth, followed by defensive wizard Willie Pep at seventh.

"Pacquiao couldn’t solve the riddle of Mayweather in the richest fight of all time, but several multi-fight rivalries magnified the greatness of Pacquiao," said Rold.

Rold was referring the Pinoy's multi-fight rivalry with Tim Bradley and the Mexican trio of Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Among the top 10 only Pacquiao, Ali, and Mayweather fought less than 100 fights.

Pacquiao foughta total of 72 fights, winning 62 of them while stopping 39 opponents.

He retired following a loss to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba last August.

Pacquiao is gunning for the presidency in the Philippines.