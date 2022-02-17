Robert Bolick shone for NorthPort in their comeback against Meralco. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Robert Bolick engineered a massive comeback, as the NorthPort Batang Pier pulled off a 109-98 upset of the Meralco Bolts on Thursday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was the first win of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup for the Batang Pier, who lost their first five games of the conference. They appeared headed for another defeat as the Bolts surged ahead by 19 points, 30-11, in the opening quarter.

But Bolick conspired with Arwind Santos and import Jamel Artis to bring the Batang Pier back in the hunt, and they used a huge third quarter to seize control of the game.

The loss was Meralco's first of the conference after winning their first four games.

"Siguro, law of averages din, 'no. Hindi naman pwedeng puro tayo talo, kaya kahit papaano, gumanda laro natin," said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio. "It's all team effort. Everybody's stepping up."

Bolick, in his first game since signing a contract extension with NorthPort, had 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals in nearly 45 minutes of action. Artis contributed 26 points and eight boards, while the veteran Santos had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bolts were in complete control of the game until early in the second quarter, when Bolick and Artis began to wax hot. Meralco had a 42-26 lead with nine minutes left, only for NorthPort to end the quarter on a 21-8 run that allowed them to enter the break down by just three points, 50-47.

The third period was all NorthPort. Santos, Artis, and rookie forward Jamie Malonzo combined for 23 points, and the Batang Pier outscored the Bolts, 34-14, to turn the game around. They went on to lead by 20 points in the fourth quarter, the last at 90-70 off a Bolick triple.

"It's all about defense," Jarencio said of their comeback. "Balik kami sa tao-tao (man to man defense), ayun medyo naging aggressive, and then they put a lot of energy sa defense. Nag-iba 'yung tempo ng game, nakahabol kami. It started with defense, lahat."

Meralco cut the lead to nine points, 94-85, with Chris Newsome finding his rhythm and import Tony Bishop imposing his will inside. But a Bolick layup and two free throws by Artis restored a double-digit lead, 98-85, with five minutes to go.

The Bolts last threatened with four minutes to go, when a Chris Banchero free throw made it a 10-point game, 98-88. Santos, as he has done many times over his career, netted a clutch three-pointer to quash the Meralco rally, and Roi Sumang added a floater in the next possession after dropping Bishop to the court with a hesitation move for a 103-88 count with 3:22 to go.

Meralco got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

After leading 30-11 with two minutes to go in the first quarter, Meralco was outscored, 98-68, the rest of the way by NorthPort. The Bolts shot just 41% in the game, and were 5-of-25 in the pivotal third period when the Batang Pier seized the momentum.

Bishop had 34 points on 14-of-30 shooting along with 16 rebounds, while Banchero had 23 points in his second game for Meralco. Allein Maliksi, with 14 points, was the only other player in double-digits for the Bolts. Newsome was held to seven points on 3-of-16 shooting.

The scores:

NORTHPORT 109 – Artis 26, Bolick 22, Santos 16, Malonzo 14, Balanza 12, Rike 10, Sumang 9, Taha 0, Ferrer 0

MERALCO 98 – Bishop 34, Banchero 23, Maliksi 14, Newsome 7, Pasaol 6, Hodge 4, Quinto 3, Almazan 3, Hugnatan 2, Belo 0

Quarter scores: 18-32, 47-50, 81-64, 109-98