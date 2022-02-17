Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Mike Segar, Reuters

NEW YORK -- The NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, said Wednesday they have signed coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension.

Taylor had one year remaining on the original deal he signed in 2019 but is now linked to the club through the 2026 campaign.

"Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement.

"The fruits of Zac's efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team and I am pleased by his approach."

The Bengals struggled to a 6-25 record, which also included one tie, in his first two seasons before finding their form this season under second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

Taylor, 38, guided the Bengals to a 10-7 record and their first AFC North division title since 2015, then their first playoff victory in 31 years on the way to the Super Bowl.

Taylor, a former assistant coach with the Rams, said Wednesday that a right knee injury suffered by Burrow in the Super Bowl was a sprained ligament that will not require surgery.

"He's a tough guy. He played through it," Taylor said. "Rest is going to be the best thing for him.

"I expect him to come back fully healthy."

© Agence France-Presse