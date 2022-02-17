Portland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half at Moda Center. Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is out at least three weeks with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The team said Wednesday he would be re-evaluated in three-to-four weeks. Smith was injured in practice last Friday.

Smith, 24, is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 37 games (four starts) this season. He's playing 17.2 minutes per game in his first season with the Blazers.

Smith was selected No. 9 overall in the 2017 draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He also has played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.