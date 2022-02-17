Drex Zamboanga announced his jump to lightweight against Rahul Raju in the lead card of ONE: Full Circle this coming February 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While going up weight classes isn’t new in MMA, his decision to skip two divisions is rare.

The Marrok Force representative previously competed at flyweight, beating Detchadin “Detchpool” Sornsirisuphatin via second-round submission.

But his conditioning coach suggested his climb to lightweight to allow his 5-foot-11 frame to fill out. The transition to a higher weight class will also help him build strength over time because he doesn’t have to maintain a lean frame.

“My conditioning coach gave me that idea to try it out at lightweight because I felt like being at flyweight is unhealthy for me. At the same time, it’s risky. I’m a big man. I’m 5’11 at flyweight. I can’t maximize my strength in matches,” he shared.

“Most of my fights came at 61 kg before. It has always been doable, but my conditioning coach suggested that I move to a higher weight class.”



There’s also the factor of competing against fewer Filipinos as only former ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang remains his only compatriot in the weight class.

“There’s only one Filipino competing in lightweight, and by moving here, I feel like it’s opening another opportunity for Filipinos to become a world champion,” he explained.

“That’s my goal, to win a world championship at lightweight.”

He knows he will be facing a lot of uncertainties in his shift to lightweight, especially as he meets a crafty veteran in Raju.

But with significant risks come major rewards. Based on his progress during training, Zamboanga believes they made the right decision to move three weight classes higher.

“I focused on my strength and conditioning program in this fight so I won’t feel uncomfortable in this new division,” he said.

“Now’s the perfect time to test my skills in the lightweight division. But looking at my camp, things are going well.”