Brazil's Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade is well aware that Jeremy Pacatiw is determined to make a name for himself at his expense when they cross paths in ONE: Full Circle on February 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Andrade wants to show that he's no pushover as the No. 4-ranked bantamweight contender seeks to cement himself as a legitimate title contender and climb even higher in the official bantamweight rankings.

"I'm just 24 years old and I was already ranked No. 4 on just my second fight in ONE. I think I am making a statement to the world with how I fight and I feel more and more confident every time I step inside the ONE Circle," Andrade said.

He has been undefeated since signing with the promotion and is currently on a five-fight winning streak.

His latest performance was a scintillating first-round technical knockout win over Li Kai Wen in December.

But Andrade is not taking Pacatiw lightly.

"I'm super excited for this fight and I can say that I have a perfect camp that I trained in. I can't wait to step back inside there," he said.

"He's a good fighter and he is coming from a good win in his first fight here at ONE Championship."

Andrade was watching when Pacatiw made his promotional debut last July, where the Filipino dominated Chen "The Ghost" Rui for the unanimous decision win.

While “Wonderboy” was impressed, he remains confident that his freestyle approach is at par, or even better, than that of Pacatiw.

"I am not worried about his game because I, too, bring many weapons for my fights," he stated.

"My striking is different and the way I fight gives me confidence that I can break through any style of my opponents. My takedown defense has also given my opponents headaches in each of my fights, even those who are considered as world class grapplers like Shoko Sato. It's he who should be worried."

If a win over Pacatiw leads to a future world title opportunity, Andrade said he will be ready. The Brazilian said his time will come soon.

"I don't have to rush. I will be the champion and no one can stop that," he said.



