Asa Miller of the Philippines in action. Christian Hartmann, Reuters.



Now a two-time Olympian, Asa Miller promised to come back stronger and more confident as he targets the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano and Cortina in Italy.

The 21-year-old Filipino-American from Portland also expressed his sadness on Thursday morning after coming up with two DNFs (Did Not Finish) in the men's giant slalom last Sunday and slalom on Wednesday at the Ice River course at the National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Those performances were far from what he achieved in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where he finished 70th among 110 top skiers in giant slalom.

But the Economics student at Westminster College in Salt Lake City is now looking forward to improving his skiing career.

"We'll have to see how things go four years from now, but I'll certainly be a much stronger and much more developed skier if I continue skiing," Miller said. "So I'm hoping to make another appearance in the 2026 Olympics, but let's see what will happen."

He also plans to compete in more races in the United States until April and hopes to continue representing the Philippines.

"It's hard to see what will happen, but I'm more excited to represent the Philippines, maybe in the World Ski Championships next year and some stuff like that," Miller said.

Miller admitted he lost his confidence in the last race due to the course conditions.

"The snow is very slippery and very hard, and I didn't quite feel 100 percent confident on my skis yesterday [slalom]," he said. "I believe it didn't play well on my part. In ski racing, you have to be 100 percent confident in all you do."

"There was a little bit of hesitation that led to a mistake," he said. "Yesterday wasn't my day. I'm not comfortable with my skis, but there will be more races coming up. I'll be back then."

Miller thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine delegation in China, as well as Filipinos who cheered for him in his campaign.

"It was a super, super fan and super very grateful and lucky to represent the Philippines despite my competition not ending well," he said. "I'm still very, very happy representing our country and our flag."

Miller and his father Kelly are taking a breather in Beijing after a stressful two-week training.

"I want to relax a little bit and see some events that are still happening and I am looking forward to carry the Philippine flag in the closing ceremony," Miller said.



