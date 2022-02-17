Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu is hopeful that the team will leave the PBA "in a good place," even as he pointed out that there are things the league needs to work on in order to improve.

Notably, he stressed the need for a "level playing field" among the 12 teams -- something that Uytengsu has regularly advocated for over the years.

"I've appreciated my partnership with the PBA and having served the PBA to help make it a better organization," Uytengsu told reporters on Wednesday, after confirming that the Aces will depart the league at the end of the season.

The 2021 PBA Governors' Cup will be Alaska's final conference in the league, bringing an end to 35 seasons of participation in the professional ranks. They will exit the league with 14 championships, including a Grand Slam.

The last of their titles came all the way back in the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

As the Aces prepare for their departure from the PBA, Uytengsu expressed his full support of the league that he joined in 1986, when he was only 24 years old.

"For me, I want to make sure that the PBA goes on to be successful for another 35 years," he said. "It's been a great ride for us, and we're very proud of what we've accomplished."

"Hopefully, we left a good legacy behind, and I hope that the PBA is able to find or able to secure another buyer, and that the league stays 12 strong," he added.

Uytengsu acknowledged that the recent years have been difficult for the PBA ball clubs and the league itself, as they dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans have been absent for the past two editions of the All-Filipino Cup, and the league only opened its doors to live audiences anew on Wednesday.

But welcoming back the fans should only be the first step, Uytengsu said.

"I know fans will start to come to the games tomorrow. That's a great sign, and I'm hoping that fans will be able to come to 100% capacity, and that we'll see Araneta at full capacity in the not too distant future," he noted.

"But I think in order for the league to continue to be healthy, that you'll need to see a level playing field. I think that is important," he also stressed.

Parity is a contentious topic in the PBA, as the past decade has been dominated by teams from two blocs -- the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) and the Manny V. Pangilinan group. The San Miguel Beermen notably won five consecutive All-Filipino championships, while earlier in the decade, Talk 'N Text won three straight Philippine Cup titles.

The last "independent" team to win a PBA crown was Rain or Shine, and that was during the 2015 Commissioner's Cup. Since then, SMC ruled the conferences before TNT won the All-Filipino title last year.

"I think if you look at the balance of power, you have some very, very strong teams. And you know, the draft is designed to help the weaker teams to become stronger, so that at any given day, the 10th, 11th, or 12th team are competitive," said Uytengsu.

This has not always been the case. The Blackwater franchise, in particular, has been mired in a historic slump as they have not won a game since last season's Philippine Cup.

For Uytengsu, there's a way to raise the level of interest in the PBA once again as it moves forward.

"To enhance the fanbase, you're going to want to see some of the other teams not just making the playoffs, but making the championships, and perhaps winning one," he said.

"I think that's something for the league to think about going forward. I've espoused that for a long time now, and I wish them luck in trying to achieve that," he added.

While he expressed his willingness to help the PBA in the future, Uytengsu is also leaving the hard decisions to the remaining team owners and governors, as well as commissioner Willie Marcial.

He only offered one last piece of advice for the stakeholders.

"I just hope everyone comes together to talk and think of the league first, and that the league continues to be successful," Uytengsu said.

